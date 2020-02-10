Wake Forest Boston College Mens Basketball

Boston College's Jairus Hamilton, right, applies pressure as Wake Forest freshman forward Ismael Massoud shoots during a game in January. 

Speaking of Wake Forest’s freshmen, forward Ismael Massoud was trusted again — and connected again — on a high-pressure shot, this time hitting a game-tying 3-pointer with 21 seconds left. Massoud also drained a game-tying 3-pointer in a November loss at Charlotte.

“Ish is a very confident young man in his shot, and that’s his calling card right now. He certainly hit a big shot for us and he’ll always have confidence in his shot,” Manning said.

“He’s gotta continue to evolve and grow.

“He’s taken some steps. He is rebounding the ball better, but you know, across the board, there are things that we need to do better as a team and he’s in that category, too.”

