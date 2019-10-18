sports TV listings icon.jpg
SATURDAY'S GAMES

Noon: N.C. State at Boston College (Fox Sports South)

Noon: Clemson at Louisville (WXLV)

Noon: Georgia Tech at Miami (ACC)

Noon: West Virginia at Oklahoma (WGHP)

Noon: Florida at South Carolina (ESPN)

Noon: Auburn at Arkansas (SEC)

Noon: Wisconsin at Illinois (Big Ten)

Noon: Purdue at Iowa (ESPN2)

Noon: Iowa State at Texas Tech (FS1)

Noon: Kent State at Ohio (CBS Sports)

Noon: Houston at Connecticut (ESPNU)

Noon: Lafayette at Georgetown (WXLVD2)

1 p.m.: Davidson at Jacksonville (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Monmouth (ESPN3)

1:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at Wofford (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Bowie State at Virginia State (WCWG)

3:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports South)

3:30 p.m.: Duke at Virginia (ACC)

3:30 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: LSU at Mississippi State (WFMY)

3:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Temple at SMU (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m.: Indiana at Maryland (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m.: South Florida at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech (NFL)

4 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State (WGHP)

4 p.m.: Missouri at Vanderbilt (SEC)

4 p.m.: Charlotte at Western Kentucky (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Hampton at Campbell (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State at North Texas (WXLVD2)

6 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia (ESPN)

6 p.m.: UNC-Pembroke at Wingate (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: East Carolina at Central Florida (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Colorado at Washington State (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Tulane at Memphis (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: Florida State at Wake Forest (ACC)

7:30 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State (WXLV)

7:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Mississippi (SEC)

9 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN)

10:15 p.m.: Boise State at Brigham Young (ESPN2)

10:15 p.m.: Nevada at Utah State (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: Air Force at Hawaii (CBS Sports)

