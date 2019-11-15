uncg logo1 new (copy)
Previews of college basketball games tonight:

TENNESSEE TECH AT UNCG

When: 7 p.m. (ESPN3).

Where: Fleming Gymnasium.

Records: Tennessee Tech 1-2, UNCG 2-1.

Spartan Invitational: UNCG is hosting the Golden Eagles plus Montana State and Appalachian State for games in Greensboro tonight through Monday night, although the Spartan Invitational is not a tournament. The Spartans will face Montana State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fleming and Appalachian State at the Greensboro Coliseum at 7 p.m. Monday. ... Appalachian State will play Montana State at 4:30 p.m. today and Tennessee Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, both in Fleming.

Last times out: UNCG defeated Division III Averett 109-51 on Monday; Tennessee Tech lost 85-80 in overtime to Wright State on Tuesday.

Leaders: Kaleb Hunter averages 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. UNCG's Isaiah Miller is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Amadou Sylla, who is averaging 13.7 points and nine rebounds.

Tickets: $10; available at Fleming Gymnasium for those games, at Ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum for Monday's game.

Information: UNCGSpartans.com.

GEORGIA STATE AT NO. 2 DUKE

When: 7 p.m. today (ACC).

Records: Georgia State 1-1, Duke 3-0.

Last times out: Georgia State lost 84-80 at College of Charleston on Saturday. Duke is coming off a 105-54 win at home over Central Arkansas on Tuesday.

Leaders: The Panthers are led by Kane Williams (13.5 points per game) and Damon Wilson (13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds). Cassius Stanley has accounted for 15 points per game for Duke, and Tre Jones has averaged 12.3 points, four rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Notable: The Duke defense has forced opponents into turnovers on 28.8 percent of possessions. ... With an expected victory, Duke should move to No. 1 in the AP top 25 next week after current No. 1 Kentucky lost to Evansville on Tuesday.

Tickets: Sold out.

Information: GoDuke.com.

ELON AT MICHIGAN

When: 7 p.m. today (Big Ten).

Records: Elon 2-1, Michigan 2-0.

Last times out: Michigan won at home over Creighton 79-69 on Tuesday. Elon fell 64-41 at Georgia Tech on Monday.

Leaders: Michigan's Jon Teske has averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Isaiah Livers has put up 18 points. Elon's Marcus Sheffield has averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists, and Federico Poser has added 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

A&T AT NO. 17 UTAH STATE

When: 9 p.m. today (UtahStateAggies.com; listen at WCOG-93.7 and WCOG-1320, SportsHubTriad.com).

Records: A&T 1-2, Utah State 3-0.

Last times out: A&T lost 90-64 at Western Carolina on Tuesday night. Utah State is coming off a 97-56 home win over Denver on Wednesday.

Leaders: Utah State's Sam Merrill averages 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. A&T's Ronald Jackson is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

GARDNER-WEBB AT NO. 6 NORTH CAROLINA

When: 9 p.m. Friday (ACC).

Records: Gardner-Webb 0-2, North Carolina 2-0.

Last times out: Gardner-Webb lost 71-59 to Western Carolina on Saturday. North Carolina beat UNC-Wilmington 78-62 on Nov. 8.

Leaders: North Carolina's Cole Anthony has scored 54 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in his first two games. Gardner-Webb's Jose Perez has averaged 16 points and six rebounds, and Eric Jamison has put up 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Tickets: $30; available at GoHeels.com.

Information: GoHeels.com.

ELSEWHERE

Men

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Guilford, 7:30

Women

St. Mary's (Md.) at Guilford (Guilford College Daly 7 Classic), 5:30

Charlotte at Wake Forest, 7

