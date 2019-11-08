A preview of college basketball games tonight:
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN AT A&T
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro.
Records: Charleston Southern 1-0, A&T 0-1.
Bottom line: Charleston Southern blew out Columbia International by 28 at home in its last outing. A&T lost 83-50 at UNCG on Tuesday night.
Did you know? Charleston Southern went 3-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Buccaneers gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 67.5 per contest. A&T went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 68.7 points and giving up 79.1 per game in the process.
Tickets: $4, $9; available at NCATAggies.com or (336) 334-7749.
Information: NCATAggies.com.
COLORADO STATE AT DUKE
When: 7 p.m. (ACC).
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham.
Records: Colorado State 1-0, Duke 1-0.
Bottom line: Colorado State won 74-63 at home against Denver in its opener, and Duke defeated Kansas 68-66.
Did you know? Duke limited its 16 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.5 points per game last season. The Blue Devils offense put up 88.7 points per contest on their way to a 14-2 record against non-ACC competition.
NORTH CAROLINA AT UNC-WILMINGTON
When: 7 p.m. (FloHoops.com; subscription).
Where: Trask Coliseum, Wilmington.
Records: North Carolina 1-0, UNC-Wilmington 1-0.
Bottom line: North Carolina beat Notre Dame 76-65 on Wednesday night to open the season. UNC-Wilmington defeated Johnson & Wales 103-83.
The last time: The North Carolina offense exploded for 97 points and came away with a 28-point win over UNC-Wilmington last season.
Did you know? North Carolina went 12-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those 16 games, the Tar Heels gave up just 73.7 points per game while scoring 88.9 per matchup. UNC-Wilmington went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 74 points and allowing 82.6 per game in the process.
MILLIGAN AT ELON
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Schar Center, Elon.
Records: Milligan 0-1, Elon 1-0.
Bottom line: Milligan lost its season opener 69-68 to Bluefield. Elon, under new coach Mike Schrage, opened with a 90-84 win over Mars Hill.
Last time: Elon won by 27 over Milligan last season.
Did you know? Elon went 2-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season.
Tickets: $20; available at ElonPhoenix.com.
Information: ElonPhoenix.com.
