The Chicago Bulls have a pretty good history with drafting Tar Heels in the first round, and they're hoping lightning strikes twice after choosing Coby White with the seventh pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.
White, who set a new state scoring record at Wilson's Greenfield School, didn't skip a beat in his freshman season at North Carolina where he averaged 16.1 points and 4.1 assists in leading the Tar Heels to the Sweet Sixteen.
A 6-5, 190-pound combo guard from Goldsboro, White silenced critics as he adjusted to the point guard position and led the fastest-ever offense for Roy Williams at Carolina.
In Chicago, he joins a rebuilding Bulls roster as part of a core of promising young talent that also features Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter and Otto Porter.
After White was chosen, he was conducting a press conference when Carolina teammate Cam Johnson was taken at No. 11.
Best backstage moment of the NBA Draft: Coby White (Picked 7th) is talking when his UNC teammate Cam Johnson gets picked 11th. pic.twitter.com/OAbMl7BbFB— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2019