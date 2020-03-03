Records

3-15 ACC, 7-22 overall

Coach

Amanda Butler

Player to watch

Kobi Thornton, 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds

Season in summary

Hopefully the memories of last season’s run to the NCAA Tournament hasn’t faded for these young Tigers. Yes, the season has been rough for Clemson, but the roster is riddled with freshmen that will pay dividends down the road.

