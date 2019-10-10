When
Nov. 16
Where
At Clemson, S.C.
Hard 'N Fast
If both teams are still undefeated, and yes that might be a stretch for Wake, you just might see ESPN's "College GameDay" make its way to Clemson. That would be a first for Wake, even though the attention would be on the Tigers. Still, this is the dream scenario.
