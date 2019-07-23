Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is predicted to win ACC football player of the year in 2019.
The ACC has announced results of voting by 173 people who attended the ACC Football Kickoff last week in Charlotte and predicted the sport's top award and first-team All-ACC.
Duke all-purpose player Deon Jackson was the only player from a North Carolina team predicted to earn first-team All-ACC.
ACC player of the year
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127
2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24
3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15
4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6
5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1
First-team All-ACC
Offense
WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)
WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)
AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)
OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)
OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)
OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)
C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)
RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)
Defense
DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)
DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)
DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)
LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)
LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)
CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)
CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)
S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)
S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)
Special teams
PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)
P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)
SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)