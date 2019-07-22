ACC Championship Football (copy)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney raises the trophy after his Tigers won the ACC championship in Charlotte by defeating Pitt on Dec. 1, 2018.

 Chuck Burton/AP

Clemson, the defending national champion, is a nearly unanimous pick of the 173 journalists who attended last week's ACC Football Kickoff to win the league championship during the 2019 season.

ACC championship votes

1. Clemson 170

2. Syracuse 2

3. Virginia 1

Atlantic Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clemson (171) 1,209

2. Syracuse (2) 913

3. Florida State 753

4. N.C. State 666

5. Boston College 588

6. Wake Forest 462

7. Louisville 253

Coastal Division

1. Virginia (82) 1,003

2. Miami (55) 992

3. Virginia Tech (20) 827

4. Pitt (8) 691

5. Duke (6) 566

6. North Carolina (1) 463

7. Georgia Tech (1) 302

