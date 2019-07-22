Clemson, the defending national champion, is a nearly unanimous pick of the 173 journalists who attended last week's ACC Football Kickoff to win the league championship during the 2019 season.
ACC championship votes
1. Clemson 170
2. Syracuse 2
3. Virginia 1
Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Clemson (171) 1,209
2. Syracuse (2) 913
3. Florida State 753
4. N.C. State 666
5. Boston College 588
6. Wake Forest 462
7. Louisville 253
Coastal Division
1. Virginia (82) 1,003
2. Miami (55) 992
3. Virginia Tech (20) 827
4. Pitt (8) 691
5. Duke (6) 566
6. North Carolina (1) 463
7. Georgia Tech (1) 302