Undefeated Clemson is sitting on the outside of the College Football Playoffs in the season's first rankings.

The Tigers, the defending national champions, are ranked No. 5.

Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State are the top four teams. 

Wake Forest is ranked No. 19.

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

The list:

1. Ohio State 8-0

2. LSU 8-0

3. Alabama 8-0

4. Penn State 8-0

5. Clemson 9-0

6. Georgia 7-1

7. Oregon 8-1

8. Utah 8-1

9. Oklahoma 7-1

10. Florida 7-2

11. Auburn 7-2

12. Baylor 8-0

13. Wisconsin 6-2

14. Michigan 7-2

15. Notre Dame 6-2

16. Kansas State 6-2

17. Minnesota 8-0

18. Iowa 6-2

19. Wake Forest 7-1

20. Cincinnati 7-1

21. Memphis 8-1

22. Boise State 7-1

23. Oklahoma State 6-3

24. Navy 7-1

25. SMU 8-1

