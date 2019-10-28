acc logo blue 091619

The ACC has announced kickoff times and most of the TV assignments for football games on Nov. 9:

Nov. 9

  • Florida State at Boston College, noon (ACC)
  • Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 (Fox Sports South)
  • Louisville at Miami, 3:30 (ESPN2 or ACC)
  • Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 (ESPN2 or ACC)
  • Clemson at N.C. State, 7:30 (WXLV)
  • Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 (ACC)

Saturday's games

  • N.C. State at Wake Forest, noon (ESPN)
  • Boston College at Syracuse, noon (ACC)
  • Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 (WXII)
  • Wofford at Clemson, 4 (ACC)
  • Pitt at Georgia Tech, 4 (Fox Sports South)
  • Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 (ACC)
Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments