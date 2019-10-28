The ACC has announced kickoff times and most of the TV assignments for football games on Nov. 9:
Nov. 9
- Florida State at Boston College, noon (ACC)
- Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 (Fox Sports South)
- Louisville at Miami, 3:30 (ESPN2 or ACC)
- Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 (ESPN2 or ACC)
- Clemson at N.C. State, 7:30 (WXLV)
- Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 (ACC)
Saturday's games
- N.C. State at Wake Forest, noon (ESPN)
- Boston College at Syracuse, noon (ACC)
- Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 (WXII)
- Wofford at Clemson, 4 (ACC)
- Pitt at Georgia Tech, 4 (Fox Sports South)
- Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 (ACC)
