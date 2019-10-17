GREENSBORO – Dabo Swinney, who has coached Clemson's football team to two national championships, will speak at the Greensboro Sports Council's Fred Barakat Sports Dinner in May.
The event, which is open to the public, will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum on May 13. Corporate partnerships offering access to the VIP reception with Swinney are being sold by the Greensboro Sports Council. Individual tickets are $125, and tables of 10 are $1,000.
The dinner, which is presented by the Carroll Companies, will benefit the Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment, a privately funded program with an aim of teaching every second-grade student attending Guilford County Schools how to swim at no expense to the family. The dinner is named in memory of the late associate commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Sports Council donated $30,328 to the endowment from the 2019 dinner that welcomed Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim to Greensboro. Included in that contribution was the $10,000 donation Boeheim made during the dinner on behalf of the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.
Information on the dinner: greensborosportscouncil.com or contact Courtnie Carter at courtnie@greensborosf.com or (336) 335-1592.
Information on the Learn-to-Swim program: greensboroaquaticcenter.com/learn-to-swim.
