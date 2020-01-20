Wake Forest Boston College Mens Basketball

Since an 0-for-6 scoreless performance against Duke on Jan. 11, Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress (left) has made 11-of-18 shots and scored 36 points in the Deacons’ last two games.

Childress was scoreless with a 0-for-6 performance against Duke on Jan. 11, and since then he has bounced back with a couple of efficient showings.

The senior was 5-for-8 with 16 points against Virginia Tech last week, and then was 6-for-8 with 20 points against Boston College.

Maybe his bounce-back shooting displays shouldn’t be much of a surprise, based on last season. Childress followed a 0-for-11 against Clemson last year with 18 points (4-for-7 on 3-pointers) and six assists against Pittsburgh, and then followed a 0-for-12 game against North Carolina with a 20-point game on 5-for-7 shooting (all 3s) against Notre Dame.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments