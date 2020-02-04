WakeClemson

Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown scored six points against Clemson on Saturday in his return to the lineup after missing seven games with a foot injury.

Brown’s return from a foot injury finally came against Clemson, officially making it a seven-game absence.

The junior guard didn’t waste much time making an impact, with a couple of floaters and a turnaround jumper from the free-throw line — all in the first half — accounting for his six points in 12 minutes.

“Just missing that many games is tough for somebody like Chaundee," Childress said. "We really missed him and we really needed him. He’s back, just gotta get him going and get his conditioning back a little bit and just get ready to rock and roll from there.”

