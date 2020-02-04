Brown’s return from a foot injury finally came against Clemson, officially making it a seven-game absence.
The junior guard didn’t waste much time making an impact, with a couple of floaters and a turnaround jumper from the free-throw line — all in the first half — accounting for his six points in 12 minutes.
“Just missing that many games is tough for somebody like Chaundee," Childress said. "We really missed him and we really needed him. He’s back, just gotta get him going and get his conditioning back a little bit and just get ready to rock and roll from there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.