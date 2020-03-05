Quick facts

Population 872,498 | Established in 1768

Venues

Spectrum Center (17,000)

ACC hosting history

Charlotte has 13 times, the last two (2008 and 2019) at the Spectrum Center.

Fun fact

The Spectrum Center's event calendar in 2019 included not only the ACC Tournament but Cher, Elton John and Fleetwood Mac, among others.

Case for

Charlotte’s got a lot, including a sweet ESPN hub and an airport that connects easily to the country’s significant cities. It’s also a good mixture of bigger-city feel while shining a spotlight on the tournament.

Case against

The more the tournament starts popping up in Charlotte, the less Greensboro’s foothold becomes. The appeal of upgrading to the new trendy model is real.

