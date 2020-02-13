Tom moving to tackle is only possible if the staff is comfortable with Jurgens taking over at center, which was unofficial word during the season. Jurgens is entering his third spring practice — his development of going through two years in the program seems to be on par with how the staff wants its offensive linemen grown.
Suhren seems like he’ll be prepared to play all three interior positions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.