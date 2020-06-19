Greensboro’s Patrick Bailey, a former Wesleyan and N.C. State standout, was selected No. 13 overall by the San Francisco Giants on June 10 in the Major League Baseball draft. Bailey and former Wolfpack teammate Nick Swiney, a pitcher who was drafted in the second round by the Giants, plan to fly to the club’s spring training complex in Arizona "in the next couple of weeks" to take their physicals and sign contracts.
The switch-hitting catcher was part of a Zoom conference this week, along with Swiney, to talk about what’s ahead with professional baseball on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the highlights of what they had to say:
BAILEY
On being drafted No. 13 overall:
“For me it’s a dream come true and I’m just ready to get back going whenever we can.”
On what he’s been doing since the draft:
“Me and my fiancée just got a place out in Holly Springs. I’ve been hitting with (former N.C. State player and current Giants minor-leaguer) Will (Wilson) a little bit and working out to stay in shape, catching a few bullpens here and there. Nothing too crazy.”
On the immediate future, with Major League Baseball still in a lockdown and the minor-league season unlikely to be played:
“It’s just a bunch of speculation. We just have to make the best of what we have here and be ready for whenever we do get to play again.”
On potentially playing alongside Swiney and Wilson in the Giants’ organization:
“One of the first guys I talked to on draft night was Will, and then Nick going to the Giants the next day was just crazy. There was so much excitement with all three of us. Getting to build on the relationship me and Nick have been able to build on the mound and behind the plate at N.C. State is just a lot of fun. … It’s going to be cool to see what this looks like in the next five, 10, 15 years, hopefully.”
On joining a Giants organization that already has All-Star Buster Posey and 2018 first-round draft pick Joey Bart at catcher:
“We haven’t talked much about it, but it’s going to be a lot of fun to learn from those guys and see how they go about their business and see how I can implement that in my game. I’m just going to go out and play the game that I’ve been playing and see what happens from there.”
On the heightened emphasis on analytics in professional baseball:
“It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to, both hitting and defensive-wise. There’s a lot of analytics out there that I’m looking forward to diving into and seeing if it can work for me and help my game.”
SWINEY
On what he will tell fellow pitchers in the Giants’ organization about Bailey:
“You don’t see it a lot in the ACC or in any Power 5 conference a catcher calling their own game, which makes Patrick so good. There’s a reason why he was the first catcher off the board. He gets to know his pitchers really, really well and forms that relationship behind the scenes of what works best for them, which I almost think will give us an advantage in a way going through the minors.”
