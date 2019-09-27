new unc logo 042115

The debut of the ACC Network will mean more ACC basketball games on television.

But North Carolina's game at UNC-Wilmington on Nov. 8 won't be one of them. 

If you're not one of the 5,200 ticket-holders inside Trask Coliseum for Carolina's first visit to Wilmington, your only option for watching the game will require a subscription to FloSports, the Colonial Athletic Association's live and on-demand video streaming partner.

Fans can sign up for $12.50 per month or $95.88 per year, gaining access to not just the Carolina-UNCW game but all CAA games and special features, according to UNCW's web site.

Carolina and UNCW have met three times, all wins by the Tar Heels: During the 2003-04 season in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and in 2004-05 and 2013-14 in Chapel Hill.

Carolina's "Late Night with Roy," at 8 p.m. today, will stream on ACC Network Extra.

Then every Carolina basketball game, except for the UNCW matchup, is scheduled to air on an ESPN or Fox Sports regional cable network, with one game (UCLA on Dec. 21 in Las Vegas) being picked up by CBS.

The Tar Heels will open the 2019-20 season in Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 against Notre Dame on the ACC Network.

