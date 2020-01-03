CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball freshman guard Anthony Harris suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Dec. 30 and will miss the rest of the season.
Harris is scheduled for surgery next week after suffering the injury in a game against Yale on Monday night.
On Dec. 1, 2018, Harris injured his left knee and underwent an ACL reconstruction that caused him to miss his senior season of high school basketball and the first eight games of his freshman season at Carolina.
The Woodbridge, Va., native played for the first time at Virginia on Dec. 8 and averaged 7.5 points in the last four games. He scored 14 second-half points in UNC’s win over UCLA on Dec. 21.
“This is one of the most heartbreaking injuries one of my teams has ever dealt with,” UNC coach Roy Williams said in a statement. “Anthony is such a great kid and his teammates and coaches have all seen the countless hours he put in to come back from the knee injury he suffered in high school. The impact on our locker room after the Yale game was devastating. Everyone associated with our program hurts for Anthony and his family. But we will rally around him and support him every step of the way. I know he will work unbelievably hard to get back on the floor.”
