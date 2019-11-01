CHAPEL HILL – Garrison Brooks led four Tar Heels in double-figures scoring with a game-high 18 points and added a game-high 11 rebounds as No. 9 North Carolina defeated Winston-Salem State 96-61 tonight in an exhibition game at the Smith Center.
The Tar Heels, who will host Notre Dame on Wednesday in their season opener, shot 57.6 percent in the second half and 50 percent for the game and scored 32 fast-break points to overcome 23 turnovers, according to GoHeels.com. Carolina also outrebounded the Rams 56-33, with Brooks and freshman Armando Bacot combining for 21.
Graduate transfer Christian Keeling hit two three-pointers and scored all 14 of his points for UNC in the second half. Freshmen Cole Anthony had 11 points and seven assists and Bacot added 10 points.
Senior guard Brandon Robinson injured an ankle on a fall in the first half and did not return.
Sophomore Leaky Black also had seven assists against just one turnover and made a pair of threes.
Justice Kithcart led WSSU with 14 points. Jon Hicklin also scored in double figures with 11.
