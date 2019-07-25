The ACC Network will offer an inside look at the North Carolina basketball program this season.
All Access: A Season with Carolina Basketball, a multi-part series, will debut in October giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Tar Heels, from summer pickup games at the Smith Center to practices and players' lives off the court.
“We are excited to showcase one of the most successful basketball programs of all time in a dedicated season-long access series,” said Stacie McCollum, ACC Network senior director of programming and acquisitions. “We have a unique opportunity to follow hall of fame head coach Roy Williams during this special season as he is nine wins from passing his mentor, the legendary Dean Smith, on college basketball’s all-time wins list.”
After going 29-7 en route to a Sweet Sixteen appearance last season, Carolina welcome McDonald's All-Americans Cole Anthony and Armando Bacot to go with graduate transfers Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce.
Those impact newcomers are expected to team with returners Garrison Brooks, Leaky Black and Brandon Robinson to form a Final Four contender when Carolina opens the season with Notre Dame on Nov. 6.