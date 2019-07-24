new unc logo 042115

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina football program, welcoming Mack Brown as coach for a second time, has sold out of its 28,400 season tickets at Kenan Stadium.

Single-game tickets remain for games against Miami (Sept. 7), Duke (Oct. 26), Virginia (Nov. 2) and Mercer (Nov. 23).

Single-game tickets are sold out for home games against Appalachian State (Sept. 21) and Clemson (Sept. 28). Tickets for the Clemson game are available as part of a three-game mini-plan, also including the South Carolina game in Charlotte (Aug. 31) and Mercer.

Carolina also is offering a four-game mobile pass, for $75, for the games against Miami, Duke, Virginia and Mercer. Learn more at goheels.com.

