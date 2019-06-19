The numbers: 6-8 | 210 pounds | G | Duke
Projection: Nos. 4-10.
Buzz: Reddish’s stock dipped slightly after an inconsistent season at Duke where he was forced into an unfamiliar role as the Blue Devils’ third offensive option. Still, his physical profile and flashes of brilliance will be enough to make him a top-10 pick on Thursday night.
Strengths: He’s a legitimate 6-8 with a wingspan just over 7-0 and measured at 4.7 body-fat at the NBA Combine in May, giving him excellent measurables for an NBA wing. … At points during his high school career, he was ranked ahead of Zion Williamson because of his elite ability as a scorer at all three levels. … Textbook 3-point stroke and the confidence to take and make big shots, as shown in the NCAA Tournament vs. UCF. … Excelled defensively playing behind Tre Jones, using his length, athleticism and anticipation to post a steal rate that ranked 179th nationally. … Stayed engaged defensively at Duke despite his diminished offensive role.
Concerns: Went missing for large stretches and even entire games at Duke, which did nothing to change a reputation for taking plays off. … Despite his height and length, Reddish was a below-average rebounder, averaging just 3.7 per game. … Shot just 33 percent from 3-point range as Duke’s primary option from beyond the arc. … Was rarely more than just a shooter for the Blue Devils.