The numbers: 6-9 | 205 pounds | F | North Carolina
Projection: Nos. 20-30.
Buzz: Few players in the ACC have helped themselves as much as Johnson did over his two seasons at Carolina. Arriving with a reputation as a good shooter, Johnson made himself into one of the best in the nation as a senior and added to his game after hip surgery increased his mobility.
Strengths: Elite shooter who hit 45.8 percent of his 3-point attempts as a senior, hovering near the 50-percent mark for much of the season. He has a textbook shooting stroke, quick release and understands the mechanics of his shot. He hit shots off screens, from pull-ups and in catch-and-shoot situations. … Improved from 1.8 rebounds as a freshman at Pittsburgh to 5.8 rebounds as a senior at Carolina. … Since his Spring 2018 hip surgery, showed more ability to create his own shots. … Mature, intelligent player who already has a Master’s degree and has proven he can immediately mesh with an established culture.
Concerns: At 205 pounds, Johnson is a bit thin and likely won’t have much of an impact as a rebounder, despite his best efforts. … Lacks the athleticism to make an impact defensively against some of the perimeter players he’ll be matched up with in the NBA. … Still developing his offensive game inside the perimeter.