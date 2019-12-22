Football has taken Cade Carney from Advance to Atlanta. He's been to other places such as Houston, Boston and New Orleans for games — though, those have been business trips in the sense that there were football games to be won in each of those places.
It’s been a game that has given his life a certain structure and helped forge a bond with his family.
Now it’ll deliver Carney, Wake Forest’s senior running back, to New York City — his first trip there. The Deacons will arrive in New York on Monday and, sure, Carney figures he’ll be overwhelmed at first. Those feelings figure to have dissipated by the time the Deacons face off against Michigan State in Friday’s Pinstripe Bowl.
That will be Carney’s final football game.
“I’ll go to work, construction. My dad is a general contractor,” Carney said when asked what his future holds.
So that means no NFL dreams to pursue, no pro day workout, no alternative leagues to consider?
“I don’t think that’s where my heart is right now," Carney said. "I’m ready to move on to the next step and give that everything I’ve got. I’m going to go to work. I’m going to go work for a company down in Charlotte and get a little bit of experience and then work my way back to dad’s company.”
Carney is thankful for what football has meant to him and his family, but it’s also doled out its fair share of punishment on his body.
He missed three games as a freshman, and then half of his sophomore season. When he punched in a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Belk Bowl, he wasn’t 100% — and that was after two months without a game.
Carney’s junior season is the only one in which he didn’t miss a game. He notched the first 1,000-yard season at Wake Forest since Chris Barclay’s 2005 campaign that wound up with him winning ACC player of the year honors.
Carney missed two games this season, including one against North Carolina. He went from talking in July at the ACC’s media day about how much he relished the chance to play the Tar Heels for the only time in his career to watching from the sideline that Friday night at BB&T Field.
A captain for the past two seasons, Carney has lived out a dream that’s fast approaching its end.
“I mean, growing up it was college football, college football, college football. … Just living down here, that was such a goal for me,” Carney said.
Entering the Pinstripe Bowl, Carney is seventh in all-time rushing yards in school history (2,382). He’s also missed 11 games because of injuries.
“I’ve had a decent career. But there’s been so many injuries and so many nagging things along the way, my body has just kind of been through it and I’m really at peace with the career I’ve had and the great experience that I’ve been able to have,” Carney said. “So I’m ready to move on and experience the next part of life.”
That next part means going back to doing something he was doing in summers before practices started at Davie County and later, at Davidson Day.
Carl Carney operates Davie Construction, and would bring Cade along to jobs in the summers.
“Growing up my dad called me a neck-down worker. I was there to use my body and not to think or ask what they were telling me to do,” Cade said with a laugh. “I’m excited to become a neck-up worker, I’m excited to learn more about what I’m doing and the entire process. I’m really excited to be a part of that team.”
Carney’s legacy at Wake Forest is important to him, and he has played a vital role in the program’s rise from the depths of the ACC.
After back-to-back 3-9 seasons to start Coach Dave Clawson’s tenure, the Deacons started the 2016 season with a 7-3 win against Tulane. Clawson’s seventh win at Wake Forest was the third in which the Deacons didn’t reach double-figure points.
And then came the Sept. 10 trip to Duke in 2016, a 24-14 win. Seen as really the first time Wake Forest’s Beef Boys took control of a game, and the foundation of that unit’s confidence, it was Carney running for 108 yards and three touchdowns that day.
Those were the first three of 21 career touchdowns — tied for seventh in school history.
“The biggest thing that keeps sticking out is how thankful I am to my parents, they’ve been there every step of the way. My dad (Carl) coached me growing up, all the way to high school. And my mom (Teddy) has been unbelievably supportive,” Carney said. “That’s what our whole relationship has been, it’s kind of revolved in the offseason of going to camps and then during the season, coming to wherever I was playing.”
Football will remain a part of Carney’s life, not just because of the lingering aches and pains come with 550 collegiate carries — plus however many come in New York. Carney’s younger brother, Tate Carney, just completed a standout sophomore season for Davie County with nearly 2,000 yards of offense and 26 touchdowns.
He’s a bruising running back with a Division I future, too.
“That’s something that, it’s a really special bond that we’ve created around the sport and I get to now, I’ll be a part of their trip with Tate,” Carney said. “That’ll be even cooler, I’ll be able to do the same with Tate and I’ll be around him.”
Cade will be right there — and he’ll be at peace with watching football from the stands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.