GREENSBORO — If the N.C. State Wolfpack is feeling pressure about trying to do enough to be considered for the NCAA Tournament, it’s doing a good job of masking it.
The Wolfpack’s offense got cranked up in the second half this afternoon in an ACC Tournament second-round game with its convincing 73-58 victory over Pitt at the Greensboro Coliseum. The win sets up a quarterfinal game with Duke on Thursday afternoon, but more importantly, kept the Wolfpack in NCAA contention.
“I can’t really say it's pressure,” said the Wolfpack's Braxton Beverly, who made a big three-pointer late to push its lead to 70-53. “It’s impossible not to think about or see because you turn on the TV and it's everywhere. So of course we see it, but our main goal is the ACC championship, and then it will take care of itself.”
Doing most of the damage for the Wolfpack was Devon Daniels, who scored 23 points, two off his career-high against Duke during the regular season. C.J. Bryce had 13 points and 10 rebounds with two assists and three steals, and Beverly and D.J. Funderburk each added 10 points.
Coach Kevin Keatts, whose Wolfpack improved to 20-12, was 10-10 in the ACC but also had a big win over Duke at home in mid-February. However, Wolfpack stumbled badly at Duke in the season's final week, losing 88-69.
“These guys here and the guys in the locker room did a tremendous job,” Keatts said. “It's always tough playing your first game, even though you're playing against a team that played the day before and they may be a little bit tired, but obviously that first game is always tough in the tournament.”
As for feeling the pressure of trying to make the NCAA Tournament, Daniels shook his head.
“Honestly, I don't think our team is really too focused like on the outside talk,” Daniels said. “Inside the locker room we're just focused on one game at a time. We know we can't go where we want to go, like unless we take care of the game at hand.”
Bryce did his best to keep the Wolfpack from fading in the second half. He echoed what Daniels said about not applying extra pressure to the big picture.
“We can't control the future,” Bryce said. “Obviously it's at the back of our heads, and that's obviously the ultimate goal to be playing for, but one game at a time, and we'll get ready for the game tomorrow.”
While the Wolfpack sits on the bubble, a second win over the fourth-seeded Blue Devils could be enough to get them into the NCAAs if they don't win the ACC Tournament. But the players aren't talking about it.
“No, not really,” Beverly said, “we just talk about going to win this game and whatever happens, happens."
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels hangs on to the rim after dunking on Pittsburgh at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens puts up a shot ashe is defended by N.C. State's Manny Bates and Braxton Beverly at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Jericole Hellems yells out after he was fouled going to the basket in the game with Pittsburgh at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
Pittsburgh's Au'diese Toney has his shot blocked by N.C. State's Manny Bates at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's D.J. Funderburk puts up a shot as Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defends at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels puts up a shot from under the basket as Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie defends at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State fans questions a call by officials at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton ends up with the ball on his head after losing control of it for a moment as N.C. State's Devon Daniels applies pressure at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's D.J. Funderburk avoids a fouls as Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson takes a shot at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's head coach Kevin Keatts encourages his players on the court at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's mascot makes a wolf sign at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly takes a shot at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly slides into the press table after being fouled at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels celebrates with Danny Dixon near the end of the game with Pittsburgh at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's C.J. Bryce is gets doubled teamed by Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and Xavier Johnson at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACC NC State Pitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels grabs a rebound during the game with Pittsburgh at the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels says he and his teammates aren’t concerned about the NCAA Tournament bubble talk.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots a three over Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (4) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200311w_spt_NCSUBasketball
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) celebrates after scoring a three on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200311w_spt_NCSUBasketball
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Manny Bates (15) controls a rebound under pressure from Pittsburgh's Au'Diese Toney (5) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200311w_spt_NCSUBasketball
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) shoots a three over Pittsburgh's Au'Diese Toney (5) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200311w_spt_NCSUBasketball
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts instructs his team on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) shoots over N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) dunks on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) shoots on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) shoots as he is fouled by Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) drives to the basket on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots after Pittsburgh was charged for a flagrant foul on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) shoots over Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Manny Bates (15) dunks on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) drives into defense from Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots a three on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) grabs a rebound over Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) shoots on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State fans cheer on the Wolfpack in the second half of their second round ACC Tournament game against Pittsburgh at Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts objects to an official on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) passes around the trap on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) celebrates late in the Wolfpack's 73-58 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) laughs with his teammates on the bench late in the Woflpack's 73-58 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) laughs with his teammates on the bench late in the Woflpack's 73-58 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) looks to pass under pressure from Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (4) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) looks to pass under pressure from Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) shoots a three on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) shoots under defense from N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State fans cheer on the Wolfpack during their game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) dribbles into defense from N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (4) shoots over N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) handles the ball under pressure from N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Ryan Murphy (24) passes under pressure from N.C. State's Manny Bates (15) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) shoots as he is fouled by N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) is fouled by N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
An N.C. State fan and a Carolina fan watch the Wolfpack's game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts laughs with an official on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Manny Bates (15) wrestles Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) for a loose ball on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) blocks a shot from Pittsburgh's Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (4) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) dunks on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) grabs a rebound over Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) shoots under defense from Pittsburgh's Eric Hamilton (0) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACCNCSUPitt
N.C. State's DJ Funderburk (0) is congratulated by fans after the Wolfpack defeated Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.