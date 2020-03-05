Quick facts

Population 2,582,830 | Settled in the 17th century, officially established in 1898

Venues

Barclays Center (17,732)

ACC hosting history

2017 and 2018, and the tournament is going back in 2022.

Fun fact

The Barclays Center is home to the Brooklyn Nets, a team that has a few ACC connections. Duke’s Kyrie Irving, UNC’s Theo Pinson and Virginia’s Joe Harris play for the franchise.

Case for

It’s New York!

Case against

It’s New York, which has swallowed up both the ACC Tournament and the NFL Draft in the last few years.

