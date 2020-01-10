... because the answer to the question was obvious.
Of course Wake Forest will carry some extra confidence into its game against No. 2 Duke on Saturday night, given they came one shot away from winning there 10 months ago.
“I’ve still got that bad taste in my mouth,” Childress said Wednesday night after the Deacons lost to Florida State. “We’re looking forward to that game, looking forward to that opportunity again.”
Childress took the potential winner there in the final seconds last season, taking a handoff from Chaundee Brown, double-clutching as Cam Reddish flew by and releasing, but catching only iron. The Deacons’ senior point guard watches a replay of it every day.
Sometimes the replay is from tape at home. Sometimes it’s provided to him through other means.
“I have a lot of film at home, but then also a Duke fan every now and then will send me the video through my direct messages on Instagram and tell me I’m terrible or something like that,” Childress said. “So, yeah. I don’t even read it, I just know what it is. I don’t really care at this point.
“It comes up as the video, and then once I see that, I’m just like, ‘All right, whatever.’”
Here are five things to watch in Saturday night’s game at Cameron Indoor Stadium:
