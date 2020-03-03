Records

11-7 ACC, 18-11 overall

Coach

Joanna Bernabei-McNamee

Player to watch

Taylor Soule, 14.2 points, 8 rebounds.

Season in summary

The Eagles went 0-for-February last year during an abysmal season in Chestnut Hill. One year later the Eagles won eight of their last 10 and vaulted to the top half of the league. To call them a surprise this year would be an understatement.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments