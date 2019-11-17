Wake Forest Clemson Football (copy)

Wake Forest's Nick Sciba, with Dom Maggio holding, boots a field goal for the Demon Deacons' only points against Clemson.

 Richard Shiro

Seventy-eight teams in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision will earn postseason berths for the 39 bowl games. But only one of North Carolina's ACC teams is ensured of a bid with two weeks remaining in the regular season, and it's possible only one of them will be among the 78.

WAKE FOREST

Records: 3-3 ACC, 7-3 overall.

Status: Will receive a bowl bid. If Clemson beats South Carolina on Nov. 30 and wins the ACC championship game on Dec. 7, the Tigers are expected to get a College Football Playoff berth. The ACC would send a team to the Orange Bowl, but Virginia and Virginia Tech appear to be best bets to be the league's highest-ranked team and earn that invitation, but Louisville and Miami are also in contention along with Wake Forest.

Remaining games: Duke, Saturday; at Syracuse, Nov. 30.

DUKE

Records: 2-4, 4-6.

Status: Must win both remaining games to be eligible for a bowl game.

Who's left: At Wake Forest, Saturday; Miami, Nov. 30.

NORTH CAROLINA

Records: 3-4, 4-6.

Status: Must win both remaining games to be eligible for a bowl game.

Who's left: Mercer, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox Sports Carolinas); at N.C. State, Nov. 30.

N.C. STATE

Records: 1-5, 4-6.

Status: Must win both remaining games to be eligible for a bowl game.

Who's left: At Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. Thursday (ESPN); North Carolina, Nov. 30.

