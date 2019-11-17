Seventy-eight teams in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision will earn postseason berths for the 39 bowl games. But only one of North Carolina's ACC teams is ensured of a bid with two weeks remaining in the regular season, and it's possible only one of them will be among the 78.
WAKE FOREST
Records: 3-3 ACC, 7-3 overall.
Status: Will receive a bowl bid. If Clemson beats South Carolina on Nov. 30 and wins the ACC championship game on Dec. 7, the Tigers are expected to get a College Football Playoff berth. The ACC would send a team to the Orange Bowl, but Virginia and Virginia Tech appear to be best bets to be the league's highest-ranked team and earn that invitation, but Louisville and Miami are also in contention along with Wake Forest.
Remaining games: Duke, Saturday; at Syracuse, Nov. 30.
DUKE
Records: 2-4, 4-6.
Status: Must win both remaining games to be eligible for a bowl game.
Who's left: At Wake Forest, Saturday; Miami, Nov. 30.
NORTH CAROLINA
Records: 3-4, 4-6.
Status: Must win both remaining games to be eligible for a bowl game.
Who's left: Mercer, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox Sports Carolinas); at N.C. State, Nov. 30.
N.C. STATE
Records: 1-5, 4-6.
Status: Must win both remaining games to be eligible for a bowl game.
Who's left: At Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. Thursday (ESPN); North Carolina, Nov. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.