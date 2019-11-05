2019-20 Big Four basketball: Roster analysis for Carolina, Duke, N.C. State, Wake Forest

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Duke Blue Devils logo

Duke Blue Devils

UNC Tar Heels logo

North Carolina Tar Heels

NC State Wolfpack logo

North Carolina State Wolfpack

wake forest demon deacons logo

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News