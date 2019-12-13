AppFB

Appalachian State offensive line coach Shawn Clark speaks with players before the game against North Carolina on Sept. 21 in Chapel Hill.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

App State will officially name Shawn Clark its new head football coach today at 4:30 p.m.

The press conference will be on the fifth floor of the Ricks Athletic Complex. You can also watch it live on the facebook page for Appalachian State University Football.

