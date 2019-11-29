North Carolina 3
Southern Cal 2
CHAPEL HILL – Maycee Bell’s goal with 21:55 to play in the second half proved to be the game winner as the second-ranked North Carolina women’s soccer team downed ninth-ranked Southern California 3-2 on Friday and in the process picked up UNC’s 29th appearance in the NCAA College Cup in the 38-year history of the tournament.
Carolina improved to 23-1-1 and will play Washington State next Friday in the semifinals at 7 p.m. EST at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.
The Cougars advanced to the semifinals by defeating South Carolina 1-0 in overtime Friday in Columbia, S.C.
Carolina gave up a goal in the opening 17 minutes, rallied to score twice, but saw USC even the match in the 62nd minute. Eventually Bell’s goal at 68:05 sent Carolina to another NCAA semifinal.
USC finished at 17-5-1.
