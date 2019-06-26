WINSTON-SALEM — At least one of Appalachian State's football away games will be a sellout.
North Carolina announced this morning that single-game tickets were available for the 2019 football season. The Sept. 21 matchup between the Mountaineers and the Tar Heels quickly sold out.
As of noon, only secondary market tickets were available on StubHub for $85. As a reference point, UNC's game against Miami on Sept. 7 has many sections with available seats that range from $25 to $65.
The game against App State is one of two home sellouts for UNC currently. North Carolina's game against Clemson, a week after App State's visit to Chapel Hill, is also sold out. Clemson is the reigning national champion and will likely enter the season as the No. 1 team in the nation.
Kenan Stadium, which is the Tar Heels' on-campus stadium, has a capacity of approximately 51,000 according to a 2018 press release.
North Carolina six home opponents for 2019 are Miami (Sept. 7), App State, Clemson, Duke (Oct. 26), Virginia (Nov. 2) and Mercer (Nov. 23).
It's the second time in as many seasons that App State has been part of a sellout with a fellow in-state school. Appalachian's second game of the 2018 season was at Charlotte, where an attendance of 19,151 set a 49ers program record. This season will be Charlotte's seventh as an FBS program.
App State will make away trips to North Carolina, Louisiana (Oct. 9), South Alabama (Oct. 26), South Carolina (Nov. 9), Georgia State (Nov. 16) and Troy (Nov. 29) this season. The Mountaineers went 11-2 last year, winning the program's fourth consecutive bowl game and claiming a victory in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game.