GRUNDY

Anthony Grundy during the final minutes of N.C. State's loss to Duke in the 2002 ACC Tournament at Charlotte.

 The Associated Press

Updated at 9:56 a.m.:

Anthony Grundy, who played basketball at N.C. State in the 1998-2002 seasons, died Thursday night in Louisville, Ky., at age 40.

Grundy's death came after a domestic violence dispute, the News & Observer of Raleigh reports (click here to read more).

Grundy started 25 of 29 games his junior season, 2000-01, and all but one of 34 games as a senior. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for his career at State.

Grundy  played in 12 games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2005-06 NBA season, scoring 52 points.

