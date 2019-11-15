Updated at 9:56 a.m.:
Anthony Grundy, who played basketball at N.C. State in the 1998-2002 seasons, died Thursday night in Louisville, Ky., at age 40.
Grundy's death came after a domestic violence dispute, the News & Observer of Raleigh reports (click here to read more).
Grundy started 25 of 29 games his junior season, 2000-01, and all but one of 34 games as a senior. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for his career at State.
Grundy played in 12 games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2005-06 NBA season, scoring 52 points.
