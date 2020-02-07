WakeClemson

Coach Danny Manning laughs after a call during last weekend's win against Clemson. 

Wake Forest has held a halftime lead in five straight games, and the opening 20 minutes at Louisville saw the Deacons jump out to a 12-point lead on the fifth-ranked team in the country.

The biggest halftime lead of the season was accomplished by working the ball inside to Olivier Sarr, who had 16 points and by driving and kicking to shooters — Wake Forest’s six 3-pointers in the first half were more than it’s had total in nine games this season.

“We got off to a really good start offensively, especially from behind 3 … we shot the ball well,” Coach Danny Manning said. “We did a really good job of getting the ball to the paint, below the free-throw line and making good decisions. We got guys ready to shoot it on the catch, and that gave us a chance to build our lead.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments