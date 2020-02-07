Wake Forest has held a halftime lead in five straight games, and the opening 20 minutes at Louisville saw the Deacons jump out to a 12-point lead on the fifth-ranked team in the country.
The biggest halftime lead of the season was accomplished by working the ball inside to Olivier Sarr, who had 16 points and by driving and kicking to shooters — Wake Forest’s six 3-pointers in the first half were more than it’s had total in nine games this season.
“We got off to a really good start offensively, especially from behind 3 … we shot the ball well,” Coach Danny Manning said. “We did a really good job of getting the ball to the paint, below the free-throw line and making good decisions. We got guys ready to shoot it on the catch, and that gave us a chance to build our lead.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.