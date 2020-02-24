Duke NC State Basketball

Coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his players during last week's loss at N.C. State. 

Duke was on the wrong side and then the right side of 20-plus-point results last week, getting blown out at N.C. State on Wednesday night and then blowing out Virginia Tech.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the win against the Hokies, in which Duke was up 44-18 after 15 minutes, that the performance against the Wolfpack was anger-inducing.

“We were angry. I was angry at them,” Krzyzewski said.

