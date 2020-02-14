White has turned up his production in the last nine games, averaging 14.7 points per game — he averaged 7.6 in the first 15 games of the season.
White's uptick in production started in the time that Brown was out with an injury, but now that Brown has returned the Deacons have a pair of experienced wings capable of scoring at a high clip.
“Making more shots,” Coach Danny Manning said of what’s been behind White’s surge. “Andrien is a guy who works extremely hard on his game. … He’s rebounding the basketball. He’s always done a pretty good job of rebounding the basketball.”
