The zone is similar to one deployed last season and has the look of a 3-2 zone that also morphs into a 2-3 look when the ball goes to the wings and corners. More than anything, it forces the Deacons to communicate, senior point guard Brandon Childress said.
“That’s the biggest thing on defense, communicating and having a level of intensity,” Childress said. “Once you put that together, you’ve got yourselves in a good position to … execute on the defensive end, as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.