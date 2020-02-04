WakeClemson

Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown scored six points against Clemson on Saturday in his return to the lineup after missing seven games with a foot injury.

The zone is similar to one deployed last season and has the look of a 3-2 zone that also morphs into a 2-3 look when the ball goes to the wings and corners. More than anything, it forces the Deacons to communicate, senior point guard Brandon Childress said.

“That’s the biggest thing on defense, communicating and having a level of intensity,” Childress said. “Once you put that together, you’ve got yourselves in a good position to … execute on the defensive end, as well.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments