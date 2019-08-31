WakeFootball

Wake Forest players celebrate with senior linebacker Justin Strnad, middle, after Strnad intercepted a pass to secure a win Friday night. 

The Deacons’ defense stepped up when needed. Utah State picked up a combined five first downs on its final four possessions, and didn’t score. Bridging the end of the first half and start of the second, there was a string of four three-and-outs forced in five possessions.

So, there might be some sturdier ground to stand on than stats indicate.

And the best stat of the night was three interceptions — after the Deacons had six last season, and one of those was by wide receiver Scotty Washington to seal the win at N.C. State.

“It’s Week 1, we have plenty to improve on,” said senior linebacker Justin Strnad, who had the game-clinching interception. “We really just focus on our defense getting stops, and I think in the fourth quarter we had, I don’t know, four stops or something like that. We had the stops we needed to get our offense the ball back.”

