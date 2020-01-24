The quick and simple answer for Carolina's struggles is injury.
- Cole Anthony, the stellar true freshman point guard, has missed the last eight games because of a partial meniscus tear in his right knee.
- Anthony Harris, another freshman guard, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a game Dec. 29 and is lost for the season.
- Brandon Robinson was injured in a car accident after the program's first home loss to Clemson on Jan. 11, and he missed the Virginia Tech game.
- Sterling Manley, a junior forward, has been out for the season.
And those are just the major ones. Other Tar Heels have been bruised, dinged and rattled, causing the starting lineup to constantly shift and the bench to shorten.
“It’s not a very good time for us,” Williams said this week. “Everybody we play is beating us so it’s not a fun time, but the kids are trying awfully hard.
“We just need to get healthy, and we need to start playing better both.”
The long answer, however, is that injury specifically revealed a vulnerability for the whole offense. It’s no secret that a Williams offense steadily rolls when he has a point guard who combines talent with stability. All of his NCAA championship-winning point guards – Raymond Felton (2005), Ty Lawson (2009) and Joel Berry (2017) – played at least three seasons.
And others, such as Marcus Paige and Kendall Marshall, paced explosive offenses in their four- and two-year tenures, respectively.
UNC’s point guard position has been caught in a bit of a one-and-done cycle, after Coby White went pro after his freshman season in 2018-19, and now with the injury to Anthony, also expected to be a one-season player.
Berry, who plays for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, said that has maximized one problem.
“Coach has been blessed to be able to have upperclassmen, especially at the point guard position and guys who know the system, who know the system really well actually,” the second-year pro said. “And especially when your point guard position isn’t an upperclassman or somebody who’s demanding that can command the team, it trickles down through the whole team.”
Anthony’s impending return, which seems more likely after UNC’s game Monday at N.C. State than today, will mean improvement for the Tar Heels, but there’s no safety net behind him.
Berry pointed out that Jeremiah Francis and K.J. Smith, who’ve had to step in, have talent. But both are also young and/or inexperienced. Francis is a true freshman who missed his last two high school seasons because of injury. Smith, the son of former UNC point guard and NBA analyst Kenny Smith, is a junior who transferred from Pacific after the 2016-17 season and has played infrequently.
“It’s just an adjustment all around,” Berry said.
