Chazz Surratt intercepted a trick-play pass by Deon Jackson, with Duke on a first-and-goal at the Carolina 2, with 14 seconds remaining.
What it means
UNC is now tied for the lead in the ACC Coastal Division, which says more about the Coastal than Carolina. Virginia’s loss to Louisville opened the door, and the Heels now have a clear shot at a division title. The division is so scrambled, the loss by Duke doesn’t mean the Blue Devils won’t end up in Charlotte. Mack Brown is now the winningest coach in UNC history.
North Carolina: RB Javonte Williams 21 rushes, 114 yards; WR Dazz Newsome 4 catches, 103 yards, TD.
Three things we learned
1. Neither of these teams is all that good. But within the collapsing Coastal Division, one of them could very well play in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7. Somebody has to. UNC under Brown is sneaky aggressive, now 11-of-14 on fourth downs. And lucky, too.
2. Sam Howell is still learning. The freshman quarterback for UNC had his worst game of his career, completing only 10 of 26 passes for 227 yards. Yet he still threw two touchdowns passes and somehow guided Carolina to the rickety win.
3. UNC simply can’t get away from an opponent, no matter how good or bad, well except for Georgia Tech. Seven of Carolina’s eight games have been decided by six points or fewer, the most in ACC history. But this one was one for ages.
Records
Duke: 2-3 ACC, 4-4 overall.
North Carolina: 3-2 ACC, 4-4 overall.
Up next
Duke: Notre Dame, Nov. 9.
North Carolina: Virginia, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ACC).
