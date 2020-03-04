WAKE FOREST 83, NORTH CAROLINA 73: Ivana Raca tied her career-high with 27 points and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds, Alex Sharp scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half, and Wake Forest beat North Carolina 83-73 in the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Sharp added 10 rebounds to move past Tracy Connor into third in program history with 907 career rebounds. Christina Morra had a career-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds and Gina Conti scored 10 points for Wake Forest (15-15).
The No. 13 seed Deacons play fifth-seeded Virginia Tech in the second round today. The Hokies won the only regular-season matchup between the teams 73-62.
Conti hit a 3-pointer and Morra sandwiched a jumper and a layup around a 3 by Sharp to give Wake Forest a 71-58 lead with 7:26 to play. Shayla Bennett hit a 3-pointer for the Tar Heels but Raca answered with a layup to spark an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 18 points midway through the fourth.
WAKE FOREST (15-15) — Morra 8-10 3-6 19, Raca 10-20 4-7 27, Conti 4-12 0-0 10, Scruggs 1-7 2-2 4, Sharp 5-12 6-6 19, Banks 1-2 2-2 4, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-65 17-23 83
NORTH CAROLINA (16-14) — Tshitenge 3-6 3-4 9, Bailey 1-5 2-2 4, Bennett 9-17 5-5 26, Koenen 8-14 1-2 19, Muhammad 5-15 0-0 13, Church 0-2 0-0 0, Daniel 0-0 2-2 2, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-59 13-15 73
Wake Forest 20 17 24 22 — 83
North Carolina 17 18 21 17 — 73
3-Point Goals—Wake Forest 8-17 (Raca 3-5, Conti 2-2, Scruggs 0-2, Sharp 3-7, Harrison 0-1), North Carolina 8-17 (Bennett 3-5, Koenen 2-4, Muhammad 3-6, Church 0-2). Assists—Wake Forest 11 (Scruggs 3), North Carolina 12 (Bennett 7). Fouled Out—Wake Forest Harrison, North Carolina Koenen. Rebounds—Wake Forest 47 (Morra 6-9), North Carolina 22 (Tshitenge 2-5). Total Fouls—Wake Forest 16, North Carolina 20. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
PITTSBURGH 67, NOTRE DAME 65: Dayshanette Harris hit the go-ahead jumper with 2.7 seconds to play and stole Notre Dame’s ensuing inbound pass as Pittsburgh beat the Fighting Irish 67-65 for its second-ever victory in the ACC tournament.
Pitt (5-25) snapped a 12-game skid in the series, dating to Feb. 3, 2009, and likely put an end to a string of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances by the Fighting Irish. The Panthers, who had lost nine straight games overall, won for just the second time since beating Mississippi 58-50 on Nov. 30.
The No. 15 seed Panthers play seventh-seeded Georgia Tech (19-10) in the second round today.
PITTSBURGH (5-25) — Igbokwe 0-7 0-0 0, Brown 6-10 0-0 12, Green 5-9 0-0 14, Harris 9-17 2-2 20, Hayford 3-9 0-0 7, Judkins 1-2 0-2 2, Knight 0-3 0-0 0, Prapa 4-4 0-0 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 2-4 67
NOTRE DAME (13-18) — Brunelle 3-10 2-2 10, Vaughn 3-7 3-4 9, Gilbert 9-16 2-2 20, Sniezek 5-12 0-1 11, Walker 3-17 6-6 12, Cosgrove 1-1 0-0 3, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-64 13-15 65
Pittsburgh 12 22 17 16 — 67
Notre Dame 16 17 14 18 — 65
3-Point Goals—Pittsburgh 9-16 (Green 4-5, Harris 0-2, Hayford 1-5, Prapa 4-4), Notre Dame 4-16 (Brunelle 2-6, Sniezek 1-2, Walker 0-7, Cosgrove 1-1). Assists—Pittsburgh 14 (Harris 3), Notre Dame 10 (Brunelle 3). Fouled Out—Pittsburgh Prapa, Notre Dame Sniezek. Rebounds—Pittsburgh 40 (Igbokwe 6-9), Notre Dame 34 (Vaughn 5-11). Total Fouls—Pittsburgh 18, Notre Dame 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
CLEMSON 71, MIAMI 56: Kobi Thornton scored a game-high 27 points, leading the Clemson charge past the Miami Hurricanes to garner their first win since January 19. The Tigers led by four after the first half, but began to break away in the third quarter, ending the period on a 13-3 run. Clemson, which came in as the 14th seed, will face No. 6 seed Boston College tonight.
