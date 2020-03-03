The ACC women's basketball tournament will begin in Greensboro on Wednesday.
A team-by-team look at the field:
1 Louisville
Records
16-2 ACC, 27-3 overall
Coach
Jeff Walz
Players to watch
Dana Evans, 17.9 points, 4.3 assists
Jazmine Jones, 14.1 points, 3.4 assists
Season in summary
This year’s Cardinals boast wins over then No. 1 Oregon and Ohio State, with the only question marks coming during a two-game losing streak in February. Sunday’s win over fifth seed Virginia Tech was by 17 points, showing that the Cards are peaking at the right time.
2 N.C. State
Records
14-4 ACC, 25-4 overall
Coach
Wes Moore
Player to watch
Elissa Cunane, 16.5 points, 10 rebounds
Season in summary
The Wolfpack is one of the most powerful defensive teams in the conference, allowing just more than 56 points per game. Cunane, a sophomore, was named first-team All-ACC on Monday and has an opportunity to put on a show in front of what will be a throng of Wolfpack supporters.
3 Duke
Records
12-6 ACC, 18-11 overall.
Coach
Joanne P. McCallie
Player to watch
Haley Gorecki, 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists
Season in summary
The Blue Devils ended 2019 with a loss to Florida Gulf Coast and started 2020 with three straight conference losses. However, they lost just thrice more and enter the tournament with an unexpected high seed and a real chance at playing on Sunday.
4 Florida State
Records
11-7 ACC, 22-7 overall
Coach
Sue Semrau
Player to watch
Kiah Gillespie, 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds
Season in summary
The Seminoles limp into the postseason after losing two of their last four games. However, Semrau’s charges boast a win over top seed Louisville. Florida State needs consistency if it wants a chance to hoist the championship trophy.
5 Virginia Tech
Records
11-7 ACC, 21-8 overall
Coach
Kenny Brooks
Players to watch
Aisha Sheppard, 15.2 points
Elizabeth Kitley 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds
Season in summary
The turnaround Brooks has been waiting for began to arrive in 2019-20. Spurred by junior guard Sheppard’s play and the addition of freshman Kitley in the post, the Hokies have enough to be more than troublesome during the tournament.
6 Boston College
Records
11-7 ACC, 18-11 overall
Coach
Joanna Bernabei-McNamee
Player to watch
Taylor Soule, 14.2 points, 8 rebounds.
Season in summary
The Eagles went 0-for-February last year during an abysmal season in Chestnut Hill. One year later the Eagles won eight of their last 10 and vaulted to the top half of the league. To call them a surprise this year would be an understatement.
7 Georgia Tech
Records
10-8 ACC, 19-10 overall
Coach
Nell Fortner
Player to watch
Francesca Pan, 13 points, 2.6 assists
Season in summary
The new coach did yeoman’s work in Atlanta, keeping the Yellow Jackets on task as the school muddled through a divorce with former coach MaChelle Joseph. Georgia Tech continues to find its confidence and is a solid team to reckon with.
8 Syracuse
Records
9-9 ACC, 15-14 overall
Coach
Quentin Hillsman
Player to watch
Kiara Lewis, 17.9 points, 5 assists
Season in summary
Losers of its last three, Syracuse isn’t exactly rolling into the tournament. However, don’t let the .500 record fool you. The Orange under Coach Q always have a signature win, just like this year’s upset of Louisville.
9 Virginia
Records
8-10 ACC, 13-16 overall
Coach
Tina Thompson
Player to watch
Jocelyn Willoughby, 19.4 points, 7.5 rebounds
Season in summary
Willoughby needs help if the ‘Hoos plan on advancing to the weekend sessions, and Virginia could stand some consistency. Momentum wasn’t exactly the Cavaliers’ thing this season, but they have enough talent to win in Greensboro.
10 Notre Dame
Records
8-10 ACC, 13-17 overall
Coach
Muffet McGraw
Player to watch
Destinee Walker, 14.4 points
Season in summary
The Irish want a do-over on this season. Check that: McGraw doesn’t want to relive this season one bit and is probably shocked her team didn’t finish dead last. They’re much better than dead last, but the high expectations in South Bend probably make it seem that way.
11 Miami
Records
7-11 ACC, 15-14 overall
Coach
Katie Meier
Player to watch
Mykea Gray, 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds
Season in summary
Losing last season’s seniors hurt the Hurricanes more than Meier would have liked, but Meier is a top-tier coach who knows how to stir things up in March. The Hurricanes are always fun to watch in Greensboro.
12 North Carolina
Records
7-11 ACC, 16-13 overall
Coach
Courtney Banghart
Players to watch
Janelle Bailey, 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds
Taylor Koenen, 14.6 points, 3.1 assists
Season in summary
While much of the attention this season has been on the other corners of the Research Triangle, Banghart and the Heels have shown a lot of growth this season. They are probably a season away from vaulting back to the top half of the league, but it will be sooner than later.
13 Wake Forest
Records
7-11 ACC, 14-15 overall
Coach
Jen Hoover
Players to watch
Ivana Raca, 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds
Alex Sharp, 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds
Season in summary
The Deacs lost five games by five points or fewer and led quite a few conference games late before eventually losing. Hoover finally got to play a full season with a mostly full complement of players. Now it’s time to learn to finish.
14 Clemson
Records
3-15 ACC, 7-22 overall
Coach
Amanda Butler
Player to watch
Kobi Thornton, 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds
Season in summary
Hopefully the memories of last season’s run to the NCAA Tournament hasn’t faded for these young Tigers. Yes, the season has been rough for Clemson, but the roster is riddled with freshmen that will pay dividends down the road.
15 Pitt
Records
1-17 ACC, 4-25 overall
Coach
Lance White
Player to watch
Amber Brown, 7.9 rebounds
Season in summary
The Panthers haven’t won since January 30, a 53-48 home win over Wake Forest. The roster is loaded with freshmen and juniors and there’s nowhere to go but up for the Panthers next season.
