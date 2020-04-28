The ACC men's basketball tournament, canceled for the first time in its history before the quarterfinal games in March, will return to Greensboro in March 2023.
The 2023 tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum will give the city a chance to host again after the event was stopped March 12 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold and change life in the United States.
“The partnership between the ACC and the city of Greensboro is extremely special, and one that has spanned nearly seven decades,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “The decision to bring the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament back to the Greensboro Coliseum was the right thing to do and we look forward to returning in 2023.
"We also appreciate the annual hospitality shown to our teams, schools, alumni and fans while hosting the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship and the ACC Women’s Golf Championship.”
Greensboro and the Coliseum will host for the 28th time, more than any city in league tournament history. But the city's role as host in 2020 was considered an important audition in a changing sports landscape and for a league with 15 universities, 11 of which are in states outside of North Carolina, and with a majority of athletics directors having been hired after the tournament's previous visit in 2015.
The 2023 tournament dates will be March 7-11.
The 2021 tournament, in Washington at Capital One Arena, and the 2022 event, in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, had already been awarded.
Florida State's Dominik Olejniczak holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Florida State's Devin Vassell (24) hugs assistant coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young after the Seminoles were awarded the ACC Championship trophy following the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Mike Lemcke sits alone in the stands after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record)
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Florida State's Trent Forrest (3) holds the ACC Tournament Championship trophy following the announcement that the remainder of the games would be canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Florida State’s RayQuan Evans listens as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday in Greensboro.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Florida State holds the trophy after the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled and they were declared the winners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Florida State waits in the tunnel before the third round of the Men's ACC Tournament was canceled at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
ACC Commissioner John Swofford presents Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and his players the ACC Tournament Championship trophy on Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum after announcing the remaining games would be canceled.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Florida State players applaud members of the Clemson basketball team during the trophy presentation following the cancellation of the ACC Tournament.
Photos by Andrew Dye/Winston-Salem Journal
ACC Commissioner John Swofford stands on the court at Greensboro Coliseum after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Members of the media photograph and film players on the Florida State men's basketball team after they were awarded the ACC Tournament championship trophy after the remainder of the tournament was cancelled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
N.C. State fans sit in the Greensboro Coliseum prior to the announcement that the remainder of the games in the ACC Tournament would be cancelled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Members of the Clemson pep band perform to an empty Greensboro Coliseum before the ACC announced the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
An empty Greensboro Coliseum prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACC Commissioner John Swofford speaks with members of the media after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
An empty Greensboro Coliseum prior to the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Members of the Clemson pep band perform to an empty Greensboro Coliseum before the ACC announced the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Florida State's Devin Vassell (24) listens as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Florida State’s Justin Lindner (from left), Nathanael Jack and Anthony Polite listen as ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACC Commissioner John Swofford announces the decision to cancel the remaining games in the ACC Tournament before awarding the Championship trophy to the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
ACC Commissioner John Swofford speaks with members of the media after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Mike Lemcke wears a homemade mask as he sits in the Greensboro Coliseum after ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced the cancellation of the remainder of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
What was planned as a Tournament Town ACC Tournament watch party turned into a Big East Tournament watch party outside the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 102, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Courtney Sparrow, Ashley Wall and Beth Boulton watch the TV monitor displaying a Big East Tournament game instead of the ACC Tournament at a watch party outside the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 102, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
A small crowd turned out for Tournament Town ACC Tournament watch party at the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 102, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Guests leave the Sheraton Hotel at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro on Thursday. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
ACC Tournament 2020
A logo from the 2016 ACC Tournament on the rear window of a vehicle from Virginia in the parking lot of the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, NC on March 102, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Jeremy Barnes, a project manager with Conder Flag, removes signage from a basketball stanchion at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Tommy Taylor, an installer with Conder Flag, folds up an ACC Tournament sign at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Elliott Brown, an installer with Conder Flag, removes ACC Tournament signs at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Elliott Brown, an installer with Conder Flag, removes ACC Tournament signs at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Members of the production crew pack up at center court of the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Jeremy Barnes, a project manager with Conder Flag, removes signage from a basketball stanchion at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Jeremy Barnes, a project manager with Conder Flag, removes signage from a basketball stanchion at the Greensboro Coliseum after the remaining games of the ACC Tournament were canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
A group of tailgaters pack up for the trip home after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Bill "The Comissioner" Steed, right, organizes the group and has attended 41 ACC Tournaments in a row. Steed said about the cancellation of the tournament, "It's understandable. But we support the decision. We enjoy the Greensboro atmosphere and the best tournament in the county.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Chuck Crotts cooks chicken wings for his friends at a N.C. State themed tailgate in the parking lot after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The group of about 10 Wolfpack fans were proud of the team's undefeated record in the tournament and confident that their team would have beaten Duke in the afternoon game.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Bryan Jones and his friends pack up cars for the trip home after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Bill "The Comissioner" Steed organizes the group and has attended 41 ACC Tournaments in a row. Steed said about the cancellation of the tournament, "It's understandable. But we support the decision. We enjoy the Greensboro atmosphere and the best tournament in the county.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Bill "The Comissioner" Steed and his friends pack up cars for the trip home after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Steed organizes the group and has attended 41 ACC Tournaments in a row. Steed said about the cancellation of the tournament, "It's understandable. But we support the decision. We enjoy the Greensboro atmosphere and the best tournament in the county.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Chuck Crotts cooks chicken wings for his friends at a N.C. State themed tailgate in the parking lot after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., was canceled on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The group of about 10 Wolfpack fans were proud of the team's undefeated record in the tournament and confident that their team would have beaten Duke in the afternoon game.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
The sidewalk leading to the entrance of the Greensboro Coliseum is empty after the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament was canceled by ACC officials in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.
