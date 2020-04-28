web acc 042820

ACC commissioner John Swofford presents Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and his players the championship trophy after the event was canceled before quarterfinal games on March 12.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The ACC men's basketball tournament, canceled for the first time in its history before the quarterfinal games in March, will return to Greensboro in March 2023.

The 2023 tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum will give the city a chance to host again after the event was stopped March 12 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold and change life in the United States.

“The partnership between the ACC and the city of Greensboro is extremely special, and one that has spanned nearly seven decades,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “The decision to bring the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament back to the Greensboro Coliseum was the right thing to do and we look forward to returning in 2023.

"We also appreciate the annual hospitality shown to our teams, schools, alumni and fans while hosting the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship and the ACC Women’s Golf Championship.”

Greensboro and the Coliseum will host for the 28th time, more than any city in league tournament history. But the city's role as host in 2020 was considered an important audition in a changing sports landscape and for a league with 15 universities, 11 of which are in states outside of North Carolina, and with a majority of athletics directors having been hired after the tournament's previous visit in 2015. 

The 2023 tournament dates will be March 7-11.   

The 2021 tournament, in Washington at Capital One Arena, and the 2022 event, in Brooklyn at Barclays Center, had already been awarded. 

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments