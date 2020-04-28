WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Kevin Keatts, N.C. State coach

"I'm excited for the city of Greensboro. We obviously didn't get an entire tournament this season, but what I did see was a city that embraced the event. A conference championship should have a special feel to it on-and off-the-court and the community involvement in Greensboro definitely gives the ACC Tournament that feeling. We'll be excited to go there in 2023 and I look forward to seeing a lot of red in the stands."

John Feinstein, Washington Post, @JFeinsteinBooks

"There's no ACC tradition quite like playing in Brooklyn is there? And coming to D.C? Haven't you heard, this is a Big Ten town! ACC should be in Greensboro EVERY SINGLE YEAR. Just as Big East should be in New York; Big Ten should be Indy or Chicago and Big Twelve should be KC."

Joe Ovies, WRALSportsFan.com, @joeovies

"Proposal: Bring everyone back to complete the 2020 ACC Tournament the week before."

– JOHN DELL, Winston-Salem Journal