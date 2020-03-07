acc logo blue 091619

Pairings for the 67th ACC Tournament in Greensboro beginning Tuesday:

At Greensboro Coliseum

First round

Tuesday's games

No. 13 Pitt vs. No. 12 Wake Forest, 4:30 (ACC)

No. 14 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech, 7 (ACC)

Second round

Wednesday's games

No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Clemson, noon (ESPN)

No. 5 N.C. State vs. Pitt-Wake Forest winner, 2:30 (ESPN)

No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 7 Notre Dame, 7 (ESPN2

North Carolina-Virginia Tech winner vs. No. 6 Syracuse, 9:30 (ESPN2)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's games

Clemson-Miami winner vs. No. 1 Florida State, 12:30 (ESPN)

N.C. State–Pitt-Wake Forest winner vs. No. 4 Duke, 3 (ESPN)

Boston College-Notre Dame winner vs. No. 2 Virginia, 7 (ESPN)

Syracuse–North Carolina-Virginia Tech winner vs. No. 3 Louisville, 9:30 (ESPN)

Semifinals

Friday's games

First two quarterfinal winners, 7 (ESPN)

Second two quarterfinal winners, 9:30 (ESPN)

Final

Saturday's game

Semifinal winners, 8:30 (ESPN)

