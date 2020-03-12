The ACC will put on its basketball tournament today, but without fans at the Greensboro Coliseum.
ACC commissioner John Swofford, speaking on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham" show this morning, confirmed that the game schedule would continue as planned during the coronavirus outbreak.
"Yes, we are," Swofford said, answering the question of whether games would be played. "We're going to have basketball, and each team will have 150 tickets for players and families and administrative personnel. Bands and cheerleaders will be here at the discretion of their respective institutions. All credentialed media will be here. Television will go on as is.
"We want this to be the best experience for the players that it can be given the circumstances. It's not what they expected, it's not what you would want as an ideal situation. When that's what you have in front of you, you make the best out of it and make it the best experience for the most important people that are out here, and that's the players."
Swofford, who said conversations had been brief about not having the tournament, also lamented that efforts to host the tournament in Greensboro have been altered.
"I feel badly for Greensboro because this city and this area put so much into this tournament," Swofford said. "It's hosted our tournament 27 times, the most of any venue. We live here. The ACC is 365 days a year for the city of Greensboro. So my heart bleeds a bit for them, as well as the fans who make this tournament, along with the players and coaches, what it has been and what it is.
"It's just an unfortunate set of circumstances. But always, the primary issue with something like this is the safety of the fans and everybody else involved with the event. At this given point in time, this was the right decision to make."
