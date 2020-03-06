GREENSBORO — The competition is fierce. Not just at the ACC Tournament, but for the ACC Tournament.
The Greensboro Coliseum will host the event for a record 27th time next week. Next year, it heads off to Washington. The year after, it goes back to Brooklyn.
After that? Who knows?
This much is sure: Our city wants the tournament back someday soon, and community leaders are trying hard to make sure the trademarked Tournament Town brand stretches beyond the Coliseum’s walls.
“Every time you host a tournament it’s an audition,” says Rob Goodman, executive director of the Greensboro Sports Foundation. “The Tournament Town moniker didn’t come along just because it has cool alliteration in it. It’s real. It is our tradition to do these events, hopefully better than anybody else. We don’t take anything for granted.”
The brand
With Washington and Brooklyn in the mix, and with the league’s growth beyond its Southern roots, past success alone isn’t enough to insure Greensboro stays relevant.
There’s daylight down-time before the Friday semifinals and Saturday championship games. If you’re an out-of-town fan, you can’t hop on a subway or metro train and go to Manhattan or the Smithsonian.
But chances are your hotel room is cheaper — likely a lot cheaper — and organizers have arranged for a bunch of free events away from the basketball court, including live music at the White Oak Amphitheatre and downtown’s Hamburger Square.
Some businesses are offering discounts (there’s a coupons page online at tournamenttown.com), and there’s even a free basketball-themed art exhibit at the Weatherspoon Gallery.
And in pro sports cities like Washington and Brooklyn, the tournament is an event in town, not the event in town.
“When the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament comes to Greensboro, it’s the No. 1 event happening in our city,” Goodman says. “This tournament is literally part of the fabric of our community. It means so much to so many people. And we have to convey that, and let our visitors know how much of a big deal it is for the tournament to be here, and that our community is completely engaged and behind it.”
The branding is everywhere. Tournament Town logos and Fans First signs are on buildings, street lights, billboards, businesses’ windows and restaurant table tops.
In this election year, the local hoops logos are akin to a campaign. Posters. Yard signs. Buttons. Pins. Stickers.
Part of the sales pitch is aimed directly at the ACC’s teams and administrators. Nine of the league’s 15 athletics directors are new to their jobs since the last time Greensboro hosted in 2015.
“For us, and by ‘us’ I mean our entire hospitality industry, we feel the sense of importance that we make sure we educate those new ADs in the ACC,” Coliseum managing director Matt Brown says. “The changeover has been dramatic, and we want them to appreciate and understand how Greensboro relates to the ACC. Do they understand the ACC’s history of its founding at Sedgefield in Greensboro? Do they understand the love affair of the Greensboro community with the ACC? … That culture never left. We feel a sense of responsibility to make sure that ADs who come from another part of the country or from different roles, that they understand.”
People who fly in for the week will see Tournament Town branding everywhere at PTI airport. And for those who fly private instead of commercial — teams, university officials, VIPs — the logos are also prominent at Signature Aviation and Koury Aviation.
Hospitality
Along with all the new ideas, the backbone of Greensboro’s sales pitch remains its hospitality. The volunteer network at the heart of all the city’s sports tourism efforts was roughly 600 people in 2015.
It’s “pushing 1,000” today, says Richard Beard, chairman of the Greensboro Sport Foundation’s operations committee.
“We knew we were going to need them in 2020 because it’s such a big year, starting in January with U.S. Figure Skating,” Beard says. “We continue to draw big events, particularly swim events that are labor-intensive. We had to grow our volunteer base.
“There’s no question our volunteer network sets us apart. No question. The one thing we hear over and over again from the ACC, from USA Swimming, from U.S. Figure Skating, is that our volunteers and hospitality are second to none. It helps us recruit events, and then retain events after they’ve been here.”
Beard says planning for 2020 — Greensboro is hosting college basketball tournaments three consecutive weeks for the second time — began during halftime of 2015’s ACC championship game, when third-seeded Notre Dame beat fifth-seeded North Carolina in front of an announced crowd of 22,026.
That tournament was worth an estimated $18 million in local economic impact. And it pushed all-time attendance for ACC Tournament games at the Coliseum past 2.37 million.
“It’s been five years’ worth of planning,” Beard says. “Everything you’re seeing — the mini-Final Four feel, the concerts, the community events — all of it has been drawn from ideas we formed from going to different events. We brought ideas home, to add to what we already do well.”
And most of the new stuff is free, open to out-of-town fans and the Greensboro community alike.
“We want everybody to come and have a good time,” Goodman says, “to be a part of Tournament Town.
“The downtown watch party on Thursday afternoon could be a lot of fun. The chamber of commerce is putting that on, and it’s just so cool to think about being there on Abe Brenner Place watching the games on the Tanger Center’s marquee. … I’m really hoping everybody who works downtown will come out on their lunch break, watch some basketball before they go back to work — or not go back to work.”
Epilogue
In the end, will it work? Is Tournament Town viable? Will the city’s efforts bring the ACC Tournament home in 2023, ’24 or ’25?
Definitely maybe.
“The current rotation of Washington, Brooklyn, Charlotte and Greensboro reflects (us),” ACC Commissioner John Swofford says. “It gives you a flavor of the future and certainly the present, which is something we need to embrace in terms of who we are and what our footprint is now and where a showcase event like this needs to be, shared with the entire league to a certain extent. That’s why I say I like the rotation we’re in right now. …
“Ultimately the schools will vote and make those decisions going forward.”
So much is riding on this week, at the Coliseum and throughout Greensboro.
“The one thing we can’t control is the games,” Coliseum director Brown says. “But it’s the ACC. We’ve had some unbelievable basketball inside our building. You always assume the product on the court will be great. It’s up to us to create the atmosphere.”
