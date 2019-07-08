The NBA’s premier Summer League got started in Las Vegas over the holiday weekend as several high-profile rookies debuted as pros while other free agents began the long road to making a roster. Here’s a breakdown of how North Carolina’s ACC players and notable players with local ties have fared.
Big Four Rookies
Zion Williamson (Duke) had his Summer League cut short after bumping knees, scoring 11 points and grabbing three rebounds in nine minutes before New Orleans decided to remove him as a precaution. GM David Griffin announced Williamson will not play for the rest of Summer League.
RJ Barrett (Duke) has struggled in his first two outings, hitting 7 of 33 field goal attempts with 10 turnovers on his way to averaging 9 points for the New York Knicks. Barrett has been active on the boards though, averaging 7.5 rebounds.
Coby White (North Carolina) has had no trouble scoring, averaging 16 points in the Chicago Bulls’ two games, but he’s turned the ball over 10 times and hit 13 of 34 field goal attempts. White has been active in other areas, averaging 4.5 rebounds and 4 assists.
Cam Reddish (Duke) won’t play in Summer League as he continues to recover from surgery on a core muscle.
Nassir Little (Carolina) is off to a quiet start for the Portland, averaging 4 points and 4 rebounds over two games, hitting 4 of 11 field goal attempts.
Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest) has been efficient for the Portland Trail Blazers, making 9 of 14 field goal attempts on his way to averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Luke Maye (Carolina) didn’t get into Milwaukee’s first game, but scored 5 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in his debut for the Bucks.
Kenny Williams (Carolina) has averaged 3.5 points and 3 rebound in a total of 20 minutes for San Antonio in two games.
Antonio Vrankovic (Duke) was a little-used reserve for the Blue Devils, but has averaged 7.5 points and 5 rebounds in two games for Team Croatia, including 12 points and 8 rebounds in 20 minutes in a loss to Brooklyn on Sunday.
Torin Dorn (N.C. State) has yet to play for the Charlotte Hornets.
Big Four
Tony Bradley (Carolina) had a huge night in his lone outing for Utah, posting 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Theo Pinson (Carolina) scored 14 points to go with 6 rebounds and 6 assists in one game with the Brooklyn Nets.
Gary Trent Jr. (Duke) is off to a hot start in his second season with Portland, averaging 20.5 points in two games, including 31 points on 7 of 8 from 3-point range in Sunday night’s win over Houston.
Frank Jackson (Duke) stole the show from Williamson and Barrett in his first Summer League game, putting up 30 points as New Orleans topped New York. Jackson, a third-year pro, sat in the Pelicans’ second game.
Codi Miller-McIntyre (Wake Forest) has averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in two games with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Amile Jefferson (Duke) has posted 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games for the Orlando Magic.
In two games with Charlotte, Kennedy Meeks (Carolina) is averaging 4 point and 7.5 rebounds while Isaiah Hicks (Carolina) is averaging 6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Doral Moore (Wake Forest) played 9 minutes in his first game with Memphis, scoring 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.
In-state players
Chris Clemons (Campbell) has been one of the stars of Summer League for the Houston Rockets, averaging 23.5 points over two games, hitting 12 of 24 3-point attempts along with several highlight-reel plays.
Devontae Cacok (UNC Wilmington) has settled in for the Lakers, averaging 14.5 points and 9 rebounds in Las Vegas.
Francis Alonso (UNCG) was released by the Hornets on July 3.