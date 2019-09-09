Kickoff times for football games involving ACC teams on Sept. 21.
- Elon at Wake Forest, noon (Fox Sports Carolinas)
- Boston College at Rutgers, noon (Big Ten)
- Western Michigan at Syracuse, noon (ACC)
- Appalachian State at North Carolina, 3:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
- Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 (WXLV, ESPN or ESPN2; to be announced after games of Sept. 14)
- Central Florida at Pitt, 3:30 (WXLV, ESPN or ESPN2; to be announced after games of Sept. 14)
- Central Michigan at Miami, 4 (ACC)
- Ball State at N.C. State, 7 (ESPNU)
- Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 (ESPN2)
- Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 (ACC)
