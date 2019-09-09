ACC logo (FOR WEB)

Kickoff times for football games involving ACC teams on Sept. 21.

  • Elon at Wake Forest, noon (Fox Sports Carolinas)
  • Boston College at Rutgers, noon (Big Ten)
  • Western Michigan at Syracuse, noon (ACC)
  • Appalachian State at North Carolina, 3:30 (Fox Sports Carolinas)
  • Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 (WXLV, ESPN or ESPN2; to be announced after games of Sept. 14)
  • Central Florida at Pitt, 3:30 (WXLV, ESPN or ESPN2; to be announced after games of Sept. 14)
  • Central Michigan at Miami, 4 (ACC)
  • Ball State at N.C. State, 7 (ESPNU)
  • Old Dominion at Virginia, 7 (ESPN2)
  • Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 (ACC)

